Public service posts must be insulated from political interference
The manner in which the ANC deployed its cadres left too much room for manipulation
18 February 2024 - 00:00
The Constitutional Court ruling that the ANC should hand over to the DA minutes and correspondence pertaining to the work of its deployment committee dating back to 2013 has again focused public attention on how some of the country’s top public servants are appointed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.