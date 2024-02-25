Hlophe case a reminder of the need for checks and balances
Hlophe had become an active political player and betrayed the trust bestowed upon his office
25 February 2024 - 00:00
The impeachment of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe, the first since the dawn of democracy, is a painful reminder of the importance of checks and balances...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.