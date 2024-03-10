The Malema mystery: why does this lawless lawmaker’s influence far outweigh his support?
The flip-flopping EFF founder is out to undermine the system on which he depends
10 March 2024 - 00:03
This year’s state of the nation address was a relatively sedate and jolly affair. Ever smiling, President Cyril Ramaphosa walked in with a noticeable spring in his step, safe in the knowledge that his tedious annual ritual was not about to be enlivened by boisterous interruptions. His nemesis wasn’t in the house. Julius Malema, and his band of rowdies, had at last got their comeuppance — banished from the house, and their exile confirmed by the courts...
