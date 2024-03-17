The United Arab Emirates is a welcome new addition to Brics
The federation is punching above its weight on a host of indicators
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the six countries invited to join Brics at the bloc’s summit in August 2023, officially became a member at the beginning of 2024. It is one of the three Persian Gulf States in addition to Saudi Arabia and Iran that have become permanent members. Coming right on the heels of its successful hosting of the global climate summit — the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) — the UAE’s Brics membership is testament to its growing geopolitical profile and increasing influence on the international stage. Its hosting of the climate summit is part of its preparation for a post-oil economy centred on environmental sustainability and diversification, which is in line with the Brics 2020-2025 strategy...
