‘Wenzeni uZuma’ raises profound questions of fairness in criminal justice in SA
The NPA’s conduct suggests it has not acted without fear, favour and prejudice
14 April 2024 - 00:00
In almost all the court appearances Jacob Zuma has made, his supporters have asked the question “Wenzeni uZuma?” (What has Zuma done wrong?) This question is one the prosecutorial authorities cannot answer. The complexity of the question has even compromised the reputation of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) for securing convictions. This damage is also seen in several other high-profile cases, which points to deeper problems associated with the construction of prima facie evidence to justify prosecutions...
