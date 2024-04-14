What has become of Chris Hani’s dream for a free South Africa?

As the May elections approach, we observe the waning of progressive ideas

Last Wednesday marked 31 years since the callous assassination of Chris Thembisile Hani, then general secretary of the South African Communist Party and leading national executive committee member of the ANC. Questions still linger over the masterminds and forces behind this cold-blooded assassination, which robbed South Africa of a future possibility of freedom under Hani’s leadership...