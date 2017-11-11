Sport

Bonus spurs Katsande on in semifinal against Wits

12 November 2017 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

Kaizer Chiefs anchorman Willard Katsande sees the Telkom Knockout as an ideal opportunity to reward himself and his family with a fat Christmas bonus after enduring a dry spell of three years in which Amakhosi have won no silverware.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why Chippa hired Tebza Sport
  2. Coming soon: New PSL chief Sport
  3. Boks face tough posers on tour Sport
  4. Coach row at Sharks Sport
  5. La Liga clubs 'no longer rule Europe' Sport

Latest Videos

Drunk or happy? Video of dancing petrol attendant goes viral
Jacques Pauw’s book launch hit by power outage
X