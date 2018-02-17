Sport

Doctor Khumalo turns down coaching job at Baroka FC

18 February 2018 - 00:00 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS

Doctor Khumalo has turned down an offer of the coaching job at Baroka Football Club.

