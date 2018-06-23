Boxing
One up for Rowan Campbell as Georgian falls
24 June 2018 - 00:00
Unbeaten Rowan Campbell, who was once expelled from school for fighting, was in his element in the Emperors Palace ring last night as he rallied to score a late stoppage win over Malkhaz Sujashvili of Georgia.
