World Cup
Hugo Lloris save defies gravity
It was arguably the save of the tournament and indisputably the decisive moment in this quarterfinal. France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris provoked gasps from all around the stadium when he seemed to defy gravity, Superman-style, to deny Martin Caceres, but its real significance lay both in the timing and the stark contrast with Uruguay's Fernando Muslera.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.