Sport

Soccer

Eric Cantona the latest high-profile signing for Common Goal

14 October 2018 - 00:00 By The Daily Telegraph

Eric Cantona has become the latest high-profile signing for Common Goal, the charity aiming to get the football industry to pledge 1% of its earnings to good causes.

