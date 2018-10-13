Soccer
Magazine defends case against Cristiano Ronaldo
14 October 2018 - 00:00
The German magazine that reported a rape allegation made against Cristiano Ronaldo says it has "no reason" to doubt the authenticity of documents used in its story.
