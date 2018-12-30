Cricket
Mickey Arthur found guilty of dissent following Proteas clash
Duanne Olivier's surprise triumph poses a selection puzzle
30 December 2018 - 00:05
Duanne Olivier's surprise triumph poses a selection puzzle
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.