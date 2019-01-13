Soccer
Pirates go goalless in the Champions League, but that one point is a boost
13 January 2019 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates huffed and puffed but could not score against Zimbabwe's FC Platinum in their opening African Champions League Group B clash at the Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday.
