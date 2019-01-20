Cricket
The art of making pitches is no walk in the park
20 January 2019 - 00:00
Damned if they do, damned if they don't. Unsung if they get it right, incompetents if they get it wrong... and traitors if they give the visitors too much help.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.