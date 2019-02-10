The Leading Edge
Jason Holder's ban casts gloom over Windie's Test Series
Holder's absence from the field hurts Test cricket when it can least afford it and takes the fun out of an occasion that should be awash with happiness
10 February 2019 - 00:00
Jason Holder should be scooping up the chi. Instead he's been reduced to accepting his praise in the second prize surrounds of a plush box filled with suits.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.