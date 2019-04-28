Soccer

Vital away goal keeps Sundowns Champions League dream alive

Mamelodi Sundowns returned from Rabat, Morocco, yesterday with a spring in their step knowing they have it in their hands to qualify for the second Caf Champions League final in four years. This after the Brazilians scored a vital away goal in their 2-1 defeat to the 2017 champions Wydad Casablanca in the first leg of the competition's semifinal on Friday.