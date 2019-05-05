Sport

Rugny

Lions stress as players were in the dark about coach's illness

05 May 2019 - 00:00 By LIAM DEL CARME

The Lions were unaware their head coach Swys de Bruin may have had a stress-related illness when they offered him a two-year contract extension earlier this year.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pre-contracts are part and parcel of rules of engagement Sport
  2. Wayde van Niekerk: Caster Semenya is fighting 'for a greater cause' Sport
  3. Ajax time-out not fair, says Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino Sport
  4. Wayne Sandilands: A man reborn and ready to end Bucs title drought Sport
  5. PSL in the dark over Wayne Arendse fiasco that may affect title race Sport

Latest Videos

'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
DA Youth projects anti-corruption messages on historic Luthuli House

Related articles

  1. Lions' relief over injuries Rugby
  2. Swys de Bruin gets back to the office for the Lions Rugby
  3. Lions defence coach keeps his job after he's found guilty of indecent assault Rugby
X