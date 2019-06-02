Sport

Lions learn to roar again with win against the Stormers

02 June 2019 - 00:14 By LIAM DEL CARME at Ellis Park

The Lions gloriously played themselves back into Super Rugby contention at Ellis Park yesterday.

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Donate to show your support: Sunday Times sports editor to cycle for cancer Sport
  2. Sundowns' 'Invisible man' has seen it all and says Pitso is the best Sport
  3. Banyana aim for opening bang at their first Fifa Women's World Cup Sport
  4. Maritzburg United in good shape to stay up following Royal Eagles win Sport
  5. Mbappe comes short of Messi in Europe's Golden Shoe race Sport

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day

Related articles

  1. Lions class too much for Stormers Rugby
  2. Depleted Lions aim to set aside derby woes against Stormers Rugby
  3. Lions drop Elton Jantjies bombshell for “breaching team protocol” Rugby
  4. Coetzee believes redemption still possible for the Lions in Super Rugby Rugby
  5. Injured Siya Kolisi in race against time to be fit for Boks Rugby
X