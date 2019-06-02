Lions learn to roar again with win against the Stormers
02 June 2019 - 00:14
The Lions gloriously played themselves back into Super Rugby contention at Ellis Park yesterday.
The Lions gloriously played themselves back into Super Rugby contention at Ellis Park yesterday.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.