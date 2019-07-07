Rugby
Frans Steyn back in the frame for Rassie's Boks
Montpellier back has the versatility to play at 10, 12 or 15
07 July 2019 - 00:05
Montpellier back has the versatility to play at 10, 12 oIf there's a position that couldn't quite provide clarity in terms of a stand-out Springbok candidate perspective, it was at inside centre.r 15
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.