Sport

Soccer

Orlando Pirates thrash Bloemfontein Celtic in league opener

04 August 2019 - 00:00 By MARC STRYDOM

In the past two seasons Orlando Pirates were pipped at the post by Mamelodi Sundowns for the Absa Premiership title - after slow starts to the season .

They seemed intent on rectifying this with forceful, powerful football in 2019-20 as they swept aside Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 at Orlando Stadium in their league opener...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The chase for the PSL title begins with Mamelodi Sundowns still favourites Sport
  2. Stuart Baxter's future with Bafana Bafana still a mystery Sport
  3. Underwhelming Kaizer Chiefs lose 2-0 to Pirates Sport
  4. Chiefs get 'Hulk' between the sticks to help them beat Pirates Sport
  5. Banned but determined: 'You ain't seen nothing yet,' says Caster Semenya Sport

Latest Videos

Recycling kindness: Joburg child helps informal recycler push trolley
Blood, rocks and rubber bullets: Here is what happened in the JHB CBD
X