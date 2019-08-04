Soccer

Orlando Pirates thrash Bloemfontein Celtic in league opener

In the past two seasons Orlando Pirates were pipped at the post by Mamelodi Sundowns for the Absa Premiership title - after slow starts to the season .



They seemed intent on rectifying this with forceful, powerful football in 2019-20 as they swept aside Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 at Orlando Stadium in their league opener...