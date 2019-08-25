Rugby

Springboks squad announcement will be free of the usual brouhaha

Coach's transparency key in establishing World Cup squad

That the Springbok Rugby World Cup (RWC) squad that is named tomorrow will feature no bolters and will be spared pre-departure eleventh hour public convulsion, is testament to coach Rassie Erasmus's planning and execution.



It does of course help that Erasmus doubles as SA Rugby's director of rugby, which in effect meant, unlike his predecessors, he could shape his team's preparations unfettered...