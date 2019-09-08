Soccer

Clinton Larsen on Molefi Ntseki as Bafana coach: 'He's the man for the job'

The Chippa United coach has worked with new Bafana mentor Molefi Ntseki and reckons he's capable of delivering

A player’s coach, meticulous, humble, hard-working, diligent, intelligent — these are just some of many great attributes the new Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki has been showered with by those who have known him.



The accolades came a few days after Ntseki’s shock appointment as Stuart Baxter’s replacement last week...