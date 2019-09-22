Boks: What went wrong and where to from here?

The Springboks now face a huge task in their Rugby World Cup mission

They were hoping to take the high road en route to the Rugby World Cup final but now their task looks the size of Mount Fuji after the Springboks went down to the All Blacks yesterday.



The objective was always to beat the old foe, win the pool and avoid a potentially tricky clash against Ireland in the quarterfinals, but now the Boks have to do it the hard way...