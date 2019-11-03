Soccer
Revitalised Amakhosi show they are not a spent force
03 November 2019 - 00:00
A team that looked ordinary and in a meltdown last season, appears to be in business this campaign.
They suffered the embarrassment of missing out on the top eight last season but they have bounced back with top spot on the Absa Premiership standings and a spot in the semifinal of the Telkom Knockout...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.