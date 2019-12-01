Horoya AC don't scare Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt

Facing a team that has given Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United a good run for their money in African club competitions would instill fear.



But such is the confidence Gavin Hunt has in his Bidvest Wits side, he feels anything less than three points against Horoya AC at Dobsonville Stadium today would be tragic...