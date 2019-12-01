Cricket

Now's the time for Proteas' bowlers to stake a claim ahead of T20 World Cup

There may not be a better chance for SA's depth in terms of bowlers to stake an early claim for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, writes Khanyiso Tshwaku

At 36, Dale Steyn (Cape Town Blitz) is a sprightly old bowling stager who at the time of writing is the Mzansi Super League's top wicket-taker.



However, the international train may have left him as 29-year-old Junior Dala (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants) and Steyn's teammate Sisanda Magala (28) have asked the necessary fast-bowling questions...