Cricket
Now's the time for Proteas' bowlers to stake a claim ahead of T20 World Cup
There may not be a better chance for SA's depth in terms of bowlers to stake an early claim for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, writes Khanyiso Tshwaku
01 December 2019 - 00:00
At 36, Dale Steyn (Cape Town Blitz) is a sprightly old bowling stager who at the time of writing is the Mzansi Super League's top wicket-taker.
However, the international train may have left him as 29-year-old Junior Dala (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants) and Steyn's teammate Sisanda Magala (28) have asked the necessary fast-bowling questions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.