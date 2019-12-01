Sport

Cricket

Now's the time for Proteas' bowlers to stake a claim ahead of T20 World Cup

There may not be a better chance for SA's depth in terms of bowlers to stake an early claim for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year, writes Khanyiso Tshwaku

01 December 2019 - 00:00 By Khanyiso Tshwaku

At 36, Dale Steyn (Cape Town Blitz) is a sprightly old bowling stager who at the time of writing is the Mzansi Super League's top wicket-taker.

However, the international train may have left him as 29-year-old Junior Dala (Nelson Mandela Bay Giants) and Steyn's teammate Sisanda Magala (28) have asked the necessary fast-bowling questions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Unforgettable moments of the Rugby World Cup Sport
  2. Deon Davids rumoured to be next Springbok coach Sport
  3. U-23 coach looks to Safa & PSL for co-operation after qualification success Sport
  4. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  5. The Springbok's victory belonged to all South Africans Sport

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver
X