Makola's lighter sentence a big boost for Cape Town City
29 December 2019 - 00:00
Cape Town City have received a significant boost in their bid to avoid an unlikely relegation scrap after midfielder Mpho Makola saw his six-month ban for an "assault" on referee Abongile Tom reduced on appeal to four games.
Makola was suspended by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) disciplinary committee in November after being found guilty of manhandling Tom during a Telkom Knockout clash with Kaizer Chiefs in October...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.