Sport

Makola's lighter sentence a big boost for Cape Town City

29 December 2019 - 00:00 By NICK SAID

Cape Town City have received a significant boost in their bid to avoid an unlikely relegation scrap after midfielder Mpho Makola saw his six-month ban for an "assault" on referee Abongile Tom reduced on appeal to four games.

Makola was suspended by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) disciplinary committee in November after being found guilty of manhandling Tom during a Telkom Knockout clash with Kaizer Chiefs in October...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Swimmer Natalie Du Toit in Sascoc debacle Sport
  2. Bernard not ready to park off yet Sport
  3. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  4. Italian paper's 'racist' headline makes headlines everywhere Sport
  5. Many PSL records appear to be coming under attack this season Sport

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019