Makola's lighter sentence a big boost for Cape Town City

Cape Town City have received a significant boost in their bid to avoid an unlikely relegation scrap after midfielder Mpho Makola saw his six-month ban for an "assault" on referee Abongile Tom reduced on appeal to four games.



Makola was suspended by the Premier Soccer League's (PSL) disciplinary committee in November after being found guilty of manhandling Tom during a Telkom Knockout clash with Kaizer Chiefs in October...