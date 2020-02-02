Rugby
Sharks' Sanele Nohamba bursts onto the Super Rugby scene
02 February 2020 - 00:00
In scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba, the Sharks have a gem of a match-winning halfback.
He's only a game into his Sharks Super Rugby career, but his late try that helped the Sharks beat the Bulls 23-15 at Kings Park on Friday helped snap a nine-match losing streak dating back to 2014...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.