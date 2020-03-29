Coronavirus pandemic: Top EPL clubs 'could go bust' if players' pay not cut

The Premier League has given its strongest indication yet that players will have to take pay cuts because of the coronavirus pandemic, otherwise, as one chair warned, "clubs could go bust".



Several clubs are privately suggesting that wage deferrals are inevitable, even in the top flight. The chair, speaking on condition of anonymity, admitted he feared problems with cash flow and that the delay in "ladder payments" - from where they finish in the league - would cause significant pressure on finances, even in the Premier League...