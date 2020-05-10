Canoeing SA rallies the rebels to oust Sascoc board

Olympic body faces unhappy federations and bleak finances

Disgruntled sports bodies have banded together to demand a special general meeting at which they want to get rid of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board.



Canoeing SA sent a letter on Friday to Sascoc's acting CEO, Ravi Govender, telling him it had received support from 29 other federations backing its call for the meeting...