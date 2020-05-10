Canoeing SA rallies the rebels to oust Sascoc board
Olympic body faces unhappy federations and bleak finances
10 May 2020 - 00:02
Disgruntled sports bodies have banded together to demand a special general meeting at which they want to get rid of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board.
Canoeing SA sent a letter on Friday to Sascoc's acting CEO, Ravi Govender, telling him it had received support from 29 other federations backing its call for the meeting...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.