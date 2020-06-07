Cricket
Covid-19 break a blessing for bowlers
07 June 2020 - 00:00
The coronavirus’s global spread may have halted cricket, but it has given overworked fast bowlers welcome breathing space.
Lions fitness coach Nandile Tyali said bowlers have had time to rest. Without the lockdowns, there would have been a lot of cricket in the form of internationals, domestic games, county cricket and the Indian Premier League...
