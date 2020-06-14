Soccer
DStv steps in to sponsor PSL
Secrecy over new deal as PSL boss is mum on sponsor
14 June 2020 - 00:04
DStv, the pay television company owned by MultiChoice, is a frontrunner to replace Absa as headline sponsor of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) from the 2020-21 season, the Sunday Times learned this week.
MultiChoice, through its broadcasting company SuperSport International, holds the rights to broadcast PSL matches, and with it now set to take over the sponsoring of the league it means it will be in control of almost everything pertaining to professional football in SA...
