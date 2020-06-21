Sascoc will go to court to scrap arbitration process
21 June 2020 - 00:00
The cash-strapped SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) yesterday warned it would go to court to block an arbitration process it says has become tainted with prejudice.
Sascoc has already fired its lawyer for breaching his mandate to be neutral during the proceedings by making a case in support of suspended president Barry Hendricks against complainant Ntambi Ravele, a Tennis SA (TSA) board member...
