Sport

Unplugged by BBK

Cricket South Africa debacle must be hit out of the park

28 June 2020 - 00:02 By BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS

Not only has six months passed since Thabang Moroe was suspended as the CEO of Cricket SA, there appears to be no end to the fiasco between him and the organisation.

But it does look like CSA is now playing finda finda with the findings by the forensic investigators looking into the matter. Depending on who you believe, the report is either complete or partially complete...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'The Comrades spirit was there': 44,000 runners line up for virtual race Sport
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Bidvest’s cold and callous half-witted decision Sport
  4. 'The news shattered me': Sale of Wits a big blow for this devoted patron Sport
  5. Newlands departure is 'still on' for WP Sport

Latest Videos

How Liverpool’s African players helped the team win the Premier League
Juju talks VBS, states there has been no internal EFF report

Related articles

  1. Suspended Cricket SA CEO Moroe accuses CSA delegation of allegedly misleading ... Cricket
  2. Sports Minister Mthethwa gives green light to cricket‚ tennis and swimming Sport