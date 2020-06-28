Unplugged by BBK

Cricket South Africa debacle must be hit out of the park

Not only has six months passed since Thabang Moroe was suspended as the CEO of Cricket SA, there appears to be no end to the fiasco between him and the organisation.



But it does look like CSA is now playing finda finda with the findings by the forensic investigators looking into the matter. Depending on who you believe, the report is either complete or partially complete...