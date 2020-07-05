Sport

Cricket SA revises investigation into suspended CEO Moroe

Cricket board changes terms of reference on probe of suspended CEO

05 July 2020 - 00:00 By KHANYISO TSHWAKU and TIISETSO MALEPA

Cricket SA's board this week changed the terms of reference of the yet to be delivered forensic investigation into its suspended CEO, Thabang Moroe.

In an internal memo the Sunday Times has seen, the board proposed that the members' council considers and ratifies the board's decision to request the forensic consultant, Fundudzi Forensic Services, to "provide the board with certain information/reports related to the conduct of certain CSA management team members, to the exclusion of any information/reports related to the investigation of the conduct of the board and members' council as envisaged by the terms of reference"...

