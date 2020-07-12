Sport

Soccer

Shut stadiums are a boost for live TV

12 July 2020 - 00:00 By SAZI HADEBE

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has collapsed a lot of economies and industries worldwide, but one of the few that is holding up is TV broadcasting.

Major leagues in Europe returned to action in June, and with matches being played behind closed doors, viewership of the English Premier League (EPL), Spanish La Liga and the Bundesliga in Germany soared...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Toyota Fortuner 4x4 challenge crowns new winner at the end of day two Sport
  2. DStv steps in to sponsor PSL Sport
  3. Coach Steve Komphela keeps the Golden Arrows ready with Zoom training sessions Sport
  4. SA's rugby stars 'want out' after the Lions visit Sport
  5. Liverpool had the babalaas beaten out of them by City Sport

Latest Videos

Helicopter evacuates trail runner’s body from Table Mountain after two day ...
Burnt trucks block highway during protest against employment of foreigners