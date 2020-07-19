Do It Again chasing a historic July hat-trick

Forget about the romantic notion that it's good enough to simply be part of the occasion. That might be the heartbeat of the founder of the modern Olympics Baron Pierre d'Coubertin's assertion that "it's not the winning that counts but the taking part". When it comes to the Vodacom Durban July, winning is everything.



For the owners, trainer, jockey, groom, fans and punters, being able to say that you were associated with the winner of what is marketed as "Africa's Greatest Horse Race" is something to dine out on...