Season no 'cakewalk' for Formula One champs Mercedes

Formula One champions Mercedes risk being "swallowed up" by rivals if they lose concentration, the team's technical director James Allison warned, despite a dominant start to the season.



The Briton, whose team has won the first two races after taking six successive drivers' and constructors' titles, said the campaign would be no "cakewalk", Allison told a video news conference ahead of today's Hungarian Grand Prix. ..