Sport

Season no 'cakewalk' for Formula One champs Mercedes

19 July 2020 - 00:00 By Reuters

Formula One champions Mercedes risk being "swallowed up" by rivals if they lose concentration, the team's technical director James Allison warned, despite a dominant start to the season.

The Briton, whose team has won the first two races after taking six successive drivers' and constructors' titles, said the campaign would be no "cakewalk", Allison told a video news conference ahead of today's Hungarian Grand Prix. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alcohol abuse taking its toll on PSL clubs and players Sport
  2. Robert Marawa on radio & love: I'll get married when there's a black pope Sport
  3. How CSA boss Chris Nenzani had change of heart on Thabang Moroe Sport
  4. SA athletes to return to training or risk facing bleak 2021 season, warn coaches Sport
  5. Let us train before we get left behind, athletes plead Sport

Latest Videos

All you need to know about SA's revised level 3 lockdown rules
'Cyril is not God!’ - South Africans react to second alcohol ban