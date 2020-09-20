Rugby
The flyhalves waiting in the wings
Curwin Bosch and Damian Willemse now have the chance to shine as deputies to Elton Jantjies in the absense of injured Pollard
20 September 2020 - 00:00
With Handre Pollard sidelined by injury, Elton Jantjies' experience should help earn him the nod as general in the Springbok team.
Jantjies, who has been the back-up flyhalf for some time, should be given an extended run, says his former coach at the Lions, Swys de Bruin, as well as former Cheetahs and Zimbabwe pivot Kennedy Tsimba...
