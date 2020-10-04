Soccer

Jose Mourinho: I'm done with moaning

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he has already moaned enough about the club's packed fixture list and will not use it as an excuse ahead of their Premier League clash at Manchester United today.



Spurs thrashed Maccabi Haifa 7-2 on Thursday in a Europa League playoff game to reach the group stage as they coped with a third home game in five days, including Sunday's Newcastle United draw and Tuesday's League Cup shootout win over Chelsea...