Rugby
Chris Robshaw's £1m pint with lads
25 October 2020 - 00:00
England's Six Nations plans have been thrown into disarray and the Rugby Football Union left with estimated costs of up to £1m after former captain Chris Robshaw was caught at the centre of a second Covid-19 protocol breach that forced the match against the Barbarians today to be cancelled.
It is understood that a fresh RFU investigation yesterday revealed that the Barbarians' biosecure bubble had been compromised after it was discovered that Robshaw was among seven players to have gone out for drinks in a pub in London on Tuesday night...
