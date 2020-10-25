Fighting to come in from Sascoc cold
25 October 2020 - 00:00
One nomination caught the eye when the final list of candidates for the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections was released on Friday night.
A handful of new faces joined the candidates first put up for the ballot originally scheduled for March 28, before it was postponed because of lockdown. The overdue vote takes place in Sandton on November 7...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.