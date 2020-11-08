Sport

Soccer

Man United ease pressure on Ole with win at Everton

08 November 2020 - 00:03 By Reuters

Manchester United eased the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 3-1 win at Everton in the Premier League yesterday with Bruno Fernandes scoring twice and Edinson Cavani grabbing his first for the club.

United have failed to win at home in the league this season and there were questions over Solskjaer's future after the midweek defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League...

