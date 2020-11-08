Cricket
Proteas to rely heavily on IPL quintet for English visit
08 November 2020 - 00:02
By this time of year in normal circumstances, white-ball fever in domestic cricket would be growing an itch that would be difficult to ignore.
These are different times and in this tricky Covid-19 scenario, domestic cricket only returned last Monday in the form of the Four-Day Franchise series...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.