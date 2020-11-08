Sport

Cricket

Proteas to rely heavily on IPL quintet for English visit

Khanyiso Tshwaku Sports reporter
By this time of year in normal circumstances, white-ball fever in domestic cricket would be growing an itch that would be difficult to ignore.

These are different times and in this tricky Covid-19 scenario, domestic cricket only returned last Monday in the form of the Four-Day Franchise series...

