Soccer

'Pitso Mosimane wants to be a top, world-class coach'

Another remarkable achievement by this exceptional South African coach as he lifts the Caf Champions League trophy with Al Ahly against the same side - Zamalek - that he toppled with Sundowns in 2016

Winning the Caf Champions League for the second time in four years has elevated Pitso Mosimane to an elite and exclusive club of coaches who have bagged the title with two different clubs.



Previously, only Argentina's Oscar Fullone and Egypt's Mahmoud El-Gohary had achieved the accolade...