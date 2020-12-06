Soccer
Var and offside rule in the spotlight
06 December 2020 - 00:00
Fifa wants to improve the offside rule, currently the source of frequent controversy, but it is difficult to find a consensus among the experts discussing the matter, the head of the global soccer body Gianni Infantino said.
The introduction of Var technology has allowed officials to identify offsides which would be imperceptible to the naked eye...
