A tale of three boxers on the cards for Saturday

Three cruiserweight boxers in different stages of evolution will be on show for SA fight fans on Saturday night, two of them at Emperors Palace and one in the DRC.



Junior Makabu owns the coveted WBC crown, contender Kevin Lerena is orbiting the stars waiting for his big-money shot and unbeaten prospect Akani Phuzi is still climbing the ladder towards his own rocket...