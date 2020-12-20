Sport

Sundowns top of the tree at Christmas

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
20 December 2020 - 00:00

A superior goal difference put Mamelodi Sundowns top of the DStv Premiership at the end of 2020 after they lost a lead to draw 1-1 with Lamontville Golden Arrows at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban yesterday.

Sundowns have a +5 goal difference with Swallows FC the only side with a chance of matching their 18 points after eight rounds...

