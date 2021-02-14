Mzi Mnguni was boxing's 'trusted' manager/trainer

Mzi Mnguni, who died on Saturday morning after years of ill health, played an instrumental role in transforming East London - and Mdantsane specifically - into a boxing breeding ground.



Starting with Welcome Ncita, the trainer/manager produced five mainstream world champions from the region. Ncita became SA's second black world champion when he won the IBF junior-featherweight title in Israel in 1990, though Mnguni wasn't at ringside, having had to return home after Oupa Gqozo's messy coup in the then nominally independent Ciskei...